They react to the new look of Crhistian Nodal; “it’s about closing cycles”

Christian Nodal has been highly noted by the digital community after his breakup with the actress and singer Belinda.

Internet users point to Christian Nodal for his successful musical career and recently for his physical appearance, similar to that of a rapper.

The new look of the artist has divided opinions, since his fans consider that an extreme change was made.

The change of look is something recurring for anyone; however, within popular jargon, “closing cycles” is something that occurs when a love relationship ends and one of those involved radically changes its appearance, usually by cutting or changing the way you style your hair and the tone of your hair; however, this type of appearance changes may or may not generate various comments, such is the case of the Christian Nodal’s new look, which has generated various reactions within the digital conversation due to the change in his personal image and the representation in the last few hours.

Christian Nodal has become one of the recurring characters on social networks due, to a large extent, to the success he has had musically, as well as in terms of related to the relationship he had with Belinda, aspect that has led him to be one of the most popular characters in recent years.

For people who don’t know Sonora 🌵 music singers

regional mexican // rappers pic.twitter.com/kQxq1tdhOk — Diego ☘️ (@diegochro) May 30, 2022

Internet users react to the new look of Christian Nodal

As a result of the end of his relationship with the actress and singer Belinda, Christian Nodal has been singled out on various occasions, either because of the luxurious ring that the singer gave the actress because of her wedding promise or because of the various tattoos in honor of Belinda that she gradually covered up; nevertheless, now the digital community has started to point out his new look, which qualify as a “extreme cycle closure”.

Nodal’s new look was recently unveiled in one of his last presentations, which was widely celebrated by the community, since they defend the singer-songwriter, pointing out that they should not only focus on his new appearance, but also on his growing popularity and success within Mexican popular music; However, the community, although in an ironic tone for the most part, has begun to generate various positions on his new appearance, even pointing out that the interpreter of “bottle after bottle” has joined a growing global fashion trend.

All his fans are happy and proud of him 👑🇲🇽❤️ Christian Nodal very much in the vein of Dior Men Spring 2023 is the new trend in the US and Europe. understand ✌️ — 🇨🇴 Ma. VICTORIA 📀OUTLAW💎 OUTLAW2 (@VICTORIA2012SOF) May 30, 2022 For the ignorant here I leave the new of the season, Christian Nodal joins the trend #DIORSpring23.

Not everyone can be as iconic as him. 💚 pic.twitter.com/pH4PesATg6 — Karli | Nodal (@speedynodal) May 30, 2022

The importance of Personal Image

Image design is a fundamental part for artists, since it is a visual tool with which positioning is generated, since it not only reflects what each individual has, in terms of their way of being and expectations, but also with it transmits and generates a way of communicating and relating to others, For this reason, it is essential that the presence of artists be taken into account, since the community has become extremely susceptible to all the acts that they generate on a daily basis.

Christian Nodal He had a wonderful presentation and people criticized his new look. 🤦🏼‍♀️

Canserbero was right; “Even improving the world, someone will criticize you.” I love you Christian 💚 — 𝗘 𝘀 𝗸 𝗮 𝗿 𝗹 ë 𝘁 💜 (@eskarletgomezz) May 30, 2022

