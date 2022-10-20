They reactivate an agreement so that the Chilean government assumes the costs of the treatments of its citizens in the Esquel hospital

The Esquel Zonal hospital also receives referrals from at least 14 rural health centers in Argentina

The government of the province of Chubut and the health authorities of the neighboring country of Chile decided to reactivate an agreement that had been interrupted during the pandemic and that contemplates that all medical treatments that Chilean citizens must undergo in the city of Esquel will be covered by the government. of the trans-Andean country.

This was confirmed by the director of the Zonal Hospital of Esquel, Carlos Winterwho detailed what the procedures will be and why the health center he directs becomes a leading destination for many cities in the neighboring country.

“This is not something new. It has been in use for almost eight years. He had been suspended in a pandemic because the border could not be crossed. Actually, it is not that they are charged now. Chile, for some benefits that they do not have in cities such as Chaitén, Futaleufú and Palena, which are rural municipalities bordering Argentina, instead of referring their patients to Montt portwhere the transfer is difficult, they request that this care be done in our country, ”explained the medical director, in statements to the radio Chain 3.

“It can be a consultation with a specialist, a highly complex study or a surgery that cannot be performed in one of those places,” he added.

Winter noted that a city like Futaleufu is only about 50 km from Esquel and that in order to transfer a patient in need of more sophisticated care to Puerto Montt, an air transfer is needed. “Chile has found the logistics to be able to carry out the treatments through this hospital,” he added.

The Zonal Hospital of Esquel is consolidated, in any case, as a historical hospital for Chilean tourists. Therefore, the work methodology in the health care center itself will not be modified.

“Patients who come from Chile will have to do so with a medical referral from one of the three hospitals they have in the south of that country. In addition, they have to specify what is the service that they cannot provide in their region and they need it to be done here, “said Winter.

“In any case, for medical emergencies there will be no type of prohibition or refusal. No one has ever been denied medical care anywhere in Argentina. Any citizen who has an accident or has any inconvenience is treated free of charge. Then it will be seen if he has any health insurance, regardless of where they are, ”she clarified.

During the pandemic, the agreement between the Government of Chubut and the Chilean was suspended (Télam)

Winter explained that the Esquel Zonal Hospital does not have a large number of beds and that on many occasions the hospitalization room is at its limit. Apart from receiving citizens from the three cities in southern Chile, the same health center is the main complex hospital to which patients are referred from at least 14 rural hospitals in southern Argentina.

With the passing of the months and as the coronavirus pandemic gets further and further away in time, Argentina is once again consolidating itself as an epicenter of medical tourism. According to the Argentine Chamber of Medical Tourism, during the first semester of 2022 the country received a monthly average of 600 foreigners looking for a specific surgery or treatment. This represented 60 percent of the figures that were used before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost half of the foreigners who go to local hospitals are citizens of neighboring countries, such as Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Bolivia and patients also arrive from Mexico and from different nations of Europe.

Depending on the complexity of the treatment or the medical branch requested, some foreign tourists can save up to 80% in costs by undergoing care in health centers in Argentina.

