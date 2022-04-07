They recognize Gustavo Rodriguez, at the Tennis Gala

Former players and promoters

Seven former players and promoters were honored within the framework of the Sixth Gala of Recognitions of the Dominican Tenniswhich was held last Tuesday in the auditorium of the Dominican Sports Hall of Fameat Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Centerof that capital.

The activity was dedicated to Tennis Center The Terrace of the Casa de Campo hotelfor its extraordinary contribution to the development and success of Dominican tennis, becoming during its founding in the 1970s the venue for numerous national and international tournaments, a training center for national teams and the birthplace of renowned players.

In the act, tribute was paid to the former tennis players Yoli Bernal, Mary Dávila, Limbert Pichardo, Luis Manuel Velázquez and Toñito Ramírez (In Memoriam)who shone during the 1970s and 1980s, contributing in an extraordinary way to the rise of Dominican tennis, which at that time reached high levels of popularity.

They were also honored, the drivers Sarah Olimpia Frometa de Schad, who carried out an outstanding managerial work in the same period and the coach lorenzo bobeatop tennis figure in San Pedro de Macoris.

At the Gala the outstanding journalist was also recognized Gustavo Rodriguez for the support it has provided to the dissemination of tennis events in our country.

The event was sponsored by the Administrative Ministry of the PresidencyMinistry of Sports, Listín Diario, BANRESERVAS, Ministry of Agriculture, INAPA, Central Romana Corporation, Garrigó Reasesores, United Brands, Logomarca, Vallas Nobles., GK Press Services and ARTIS Image Agency.

They took the seats of honor in the auditorium, Franklin de la Mota and Kennedy Vargas, Vice Ministers of Sports; Dionisio Guzman, president of the Permanent Committee of the Dominican Sports Hall of Fame; Serge Tobal, vice president of the FDominican Tennis Federation and Rafael Villalona, director of the Dominican Olympic Committee.

As well, Leo Corporán and Hector J. Cruz, sports editors of the newspapers El Nacional and Listín Diario, respectively; Fernando Raveno, member of the board of directors of the Association of Sports Writers of Santo Domingo; Fausto Severino, Head of the Ministerial Cabinet of MIDEREC and Mackey Calzadaassistant to the Minister of Sports, as well as Mario Emilio Guerrero and Ivelisse Jose Jorgedirectors of the Dominican Tennis Gallery of Fame, organization that organized the activity.

These personalities were in charge of delivering the awards to the honorees.

The act began with the central words, in charge of Mario Emilio Guerrero and later Franklin de la Mota presented the award for La Terraza Tennis Centerwhich was represented by its director Matías Territoriale.

The prize corresponding to Gustavo Rodriguezwho was accompanied by Rolando Sebelen as aide-de-camp, he was handed over by Dionisio Guzman.

Next, Yoli Bernal, accompanied by Miguel Ángel Fernández, received her plaque from Kennedy Vargas; Sergio Tobal awarded Lorenzo Bobea, escorted by his sister Mayra from him; Mary Dávíla, accompanied by her sister Susan de Ella, was awarded by Rafael Villalona and Fernando José Ravelo presented the corresponding trophy to Sarah Olimpia Frómeta de Schad, who took the stage alongside her aide-de-camp Maribel Ginebra de Baquero.

Then, Leo Corporan presented the trophy for Toñito Ramírez (RIP), who was represented by his brother Jesus, who had his daughter as host Vanessa Ramirez Castillo; Limbert Pichardoescorted by his daughter Michelle, received his award from Hector J. Cruz and Luis Manuel Velazquez, with Otto Bauer as aide-de-camp.

