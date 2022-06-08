They record Maluma in bed: sexy woman with a panties open from behind “takes advantage” of the singer’s most vulnerable moment

Maluma is back on everyone’s lips since a video made in the privacy of his bedroom appeared on social networks a few hours ago. In the clip, an attractive brunette dressed only in a shirt and a set of lingerie appears recording with her mobile while he is still lying down.

The most surprising thing is that the video has come from the singer’s own Instagram account, which has explained to his followers: “I’m going to upload this here before they see it elsewhere. Contrary to what might seem at first glance, Maluma has not been the victim of a leak or blackmail whoever is trying to get ahead of himself by making public the material with which they would be threatening him.

In reality, the Colombian has once again shown that he is a promotional genius. In 2018, he managed to get anyone who had not yet heard his name to meet him overnight when he caused a strong controversy by using an image in which he appeared in bed with seven women to advertise his single ‘Mala Mía’. Nothing is confirmed yet, but the video would be part of the video clip of a new song that will premiere on June 20.

