They recover over $41,000 reported as stolen from a hotel in Condado

After an alleged embezzlement was recorded on the premises of the La Concha hotel, with Countythe Police reported that a bag with thousands of dollars reported as stolen was allegedly found by a taxi driver in front of said hostel.

From the initial complaint it appears that a representative of the Ranger American company received 14 bags of money from the employees of the hotel’s casino for his transportation. After leaving the hotel grounds and arriving at your destination, they counted only 13 bags of money.

According to today’s police report, on Wednesday afternoon, the legal representative of a 49-year-old taxi driver contacted the Police to indicate that on Monday, July 25, his client found a bag of money on the ground. in front of the aforementioned hotel.

Subsequently, agent Abraham Lebrón, from the Banking, Financial and Cooperative Institutions Theft and Fraud Investigations Division, together with staff from Technical Services and internal investigation staff from Ranger American, went to the man’s lawyer’s office, where they were given the bag of money. The bag contained $41,176, counted by agent Lebrón and Ranger American personnel.

Police reported that the case remains under investigation.