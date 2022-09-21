They recover the body of a man who the Police believe corresponds to a security guard reported missing

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

The authorities recovered the body of a man who is presumed to be the security guard who has disappeared since Sunday night and who is believed to have had his vehicle swept away by a surge of water from the La Plata River while traveling through the La Virgencita crossing in Toa Baja, during the passage of Hurricane Fiona.

According to preliminary data provided by the Police, Miguel Jalli Bardel, 62 years old, left work as a security guard at the Pan American Grain factory in Vega Alta around 10:00 pm on September 18, and did not return home. Despite the fact that the vehicle found and other details correspond to the information on the missing person, it is necessary to wait for his identification at the Institute of Forensic Sciences, where a pathologist will also establish the cause of his death, since the body is in a state of decomposition.

The man of Argentine origin was traveling in a green Toyota Tercel brand car, which was recovered in the river about 300 feet from the side of the road, revealed Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Rivera Miranda, assistant commander of Criminal Investigations. Rivera Miranda clarified that it was not until this Wednesday morning that the Vega Baja CIC was informed of his disappearance.

During a search in which numerous state and municipal emergency and rescue units participated, a helicopter from the United Rapid Action Forces Bureau had access to the scene and located the body more than 1,000 feet away from the vehicle.

“We believe that when the river overflowed its course, it was swept away by a surge of water and could have been ejected from the vehicle or try to swim to save itself,” Rivera Miranda reacted. Personnel from the Vega Baja Homicide Division together with the prosecutor on duty investigate the scene.