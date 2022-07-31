They recover the body of one of the two victims who drowned after the sinking of a boat

Emergency Management personnel recovered the leather of one of the two men who drowned after the boat in which they were traveling capsized in waters between Guayanilla Y Yauco on Saturday afternoon.

The Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (Nmead) posted on his Twitter account that the bodies of the two adults, whose identities have not been revealed, were found in an area of ​​difficult access on Punta Vaquero beach in Guayanilla. Officials of the Nmead and the Municipal Emergency Management Office (OMME) of Guánica, Yauco and Guayanilla managed to remove one of the bodies and, at the time of updating this story, they were working to remove the second victim from the water.

Mariana Cobianpress spokesman for the Nmead, indicated last night to The new day that They had located the body of the second victim and were waiting for the arrival of divers to complete the extraction.. At the moment, the relationship between the two victims and the two young people who were also traveling on the boat and who reached the shore near Guánica using life preservers is unknown.

Earlier in the day yesterday, Ricardo Castrodadpress spokesman for the Coast Guardindicated to The new day that a vessel known as a jetboat sailed from Guayanilla with four people on board, but during the trip they suffered a mechanical problem.

“They tried to return to Guayanilla but on the way the boat’s second engine was damaged, which turned over. Two of the passengers, aged 16 and 23, reached the shore and had life jackets on, but told the Police that the other two passengers (approximately 40 and 50 years old) did not have life jackets on, as they were given them. to the young people who reached the shore,” Castrodad stressed by telephone.

Castrodad added that the two young men who reached the shore near Guánica detained a person on a highway that took them to a Police Bureau barracks.

“When the 9-1-1 call came to us, around 4:45 pm, they told us that they received a call that originated from the boat communicating the situation before the boat turned around. In the process of the call is that the boat turnsCastrodad added.

The press spokesman for the Coast Guard maintained that units from FURA and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) participated in the search for the two adults. A Coast Guard patrol boat and helicopter also participated in the search.