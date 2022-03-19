They recreate the Peaky Blinders intro in Red Dead Redemption 2 perfectly

The second Red Dead Redemption title is one of the biggest and most ambitious games that have been released in this last decade. With its vast open world, memorable story, and stunning graphics, we can safely say that Rockstar Games created a masterpiece that we fondly remember. But now, while it is rumored that the Next gen version of Red Dead Redemption 2 could be announced soonfans of this great title continue to enjoy the Wild West, and this time they have surprised us with an excellent recreation of the Peaky Blinders intro in Red Dead Redemption 2.
Reddit user Devilbringer07 has shared with all of us an incredible recreation of the Peaky Blinders intro in Red Dead Redemption 2, which has undoubtedly left us all fascinated, especially fans of this great series starring Thomas Shelby, in the streets of post World War I Birmingham. As you can see below, the great possibilities in the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 have led to us seeing a cinematic recreation of the intro of the Peaky Blinders series.
Peaky Blinders is a television series centered on a gangster family based in Birmingham during the twenties. The protagonist, Thomas Shelby, is the ambitious and dangerous boss of the gang, who will give us great moments throughout the 5 seasons available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. To finish, we are going to leave you with the original intro of the series, which has nothing to do with the Wild West, but which has been perfectly recreated in the excellent Rockstar Games game.
The remake of Red Dead Redemption would already be in development
