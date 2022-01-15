Estimated reading time: 4 minute (s)

REFUSE TO VACCINATE BY POSTILLA

Yup they refuse to vaccinate by footnote, a note added by a woman over 50 who has put an entire vaccination center in crisis.

THEY ARE ALL IN SHOT

What happened in Rome speaks volumes about the air that blows everywhere, even in vaccination centers where vaccinators are also under fire. In fact, no one takes the responsibilities that he is not required to take, much less the vaccine specialists who practically exempt anyone from the anti Covid vaccine. Very often because the Ministry of Health and Aifa practically push anyone to vaccinate with very few exceptions.

THE REFUSAL OF STAFF VACCINATION

A woman over 50 went to the Cesa Vaccination Center in Via Alvaro del Portillo in Rome, obliged to be vaccinated by the decree of 7 January 2022 (vaccination obligation) introduced by the Government, to undergo anti-Covid vaccination with the Moderna vaccine. But something went “wrong” and the lady was sent home from medical personnel who refused to administer the vaccine dose.

The case reached Codacons who made it known after it was the same woman who turned to the consumer association to obtain legal assistance.

A FACT THAT CAN BE AN OPEN-TRAILER

The fact was reconstructed by Codacons who said that at the time of signing the informed consent that all vaccinated people are forced to sign, the woman took a pen and, on the page where it is specified that “the citizen has understood the benefits and risks of vaccination“, He added the following sentence.

“By not freeing the Italian State, which obliges me to carry out this vaccination, from any eventual adversity, resulting illness, or any undesirable effect that may arise from it“.

THE POSTILLA THAT DOESN’T LIKE IT AND THE COUNTER-POSTILLA

The health staff of the vaccination center did not accept the sentence added in pen by the woman and a heated discussion lasted a few minutes. The director of the facility intervened and suggested to the doctors present that they in turn add a “counter-apostille” on the informed consent form. The doctors’ sentence is this:

“The annotation entered by the patient on the first sheet is read and you do not agree to vaccination on the basis of what was reported and written by the patient. The patient is informed that vaccination can only be carried out upon signature of the informed consent“.

FURTHER NOTE OF THE “VACCINANDA”

The lady further replied on the same form by writing: “I want to get vaccinated here and now, but I am not vaccinated because I have inserted the apostille that does not exempt the Italian State“.

The woman thus turned to Codacons asking to be legally protected for this affair that could end up in court.

A LEGAL ACTION AGAINST THE STATE IN THE STUDIO

The association explained that the feasibility study of a legal action against the State and against the vaccination center that refused vaccination is underway, a circumstance that could cause the doctors involved to commit the crime of abuse of office. “The episode – explains the president of Codacons, Carlo Rienzi – demonstrates how urgent and necessary it is to change the informed consent that citizens must sign when undergoing the anti-Covid vaccination“.

Rienzi concludes: “In the presence of a vaccination obligation, the State is required by law to compensate any health damage related to vaccination, but of this liability established by our legal system no mention is made in the informed consent form, which on the contrary, as formulated today, puts citizens on any risk linked to the administration of the vaccine“.

