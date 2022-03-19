They reinforce security in Nuevo Laredo with 250 soldiers

Mexico: violence displaced them and they were looted 4:01

(CNN Spanish) — A group of 250 soldiers belonging to the Special Forces of the Mexican Army arrived this Friday in the city of Nuevo Laredo, in Tamaulipas, to reinforce local security, at the end of a week marked by violence and that -even- led to the suspension of routine procedures for an indefinite time at the United States Consulate in that border city and the withdrawal of part of the staff of the diplomatic headquarters.

Through a statement, the Secretary of National Defense of Mexico reported that the soldiers arrived “to inhibit the activities of organized crime in that municipality.”

It was added that “the main mission of these units is to strengthen the rule of law and collaborate with the authorities in the arrest of members of organized crime, acting at all times with full respect for human rights.”

The statement also indicated that “among the characteristics of these units are their great mobility and deployment capacity, the weapons, material, equipment and specialized training they have for urban operations, which reinforces the inter-institutional operations that are carried out in coordination with the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, and the Attorney General of the Republic, as well as with state and municipal authorities.