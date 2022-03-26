They reject the complaint of irregularities in IDAC

The interim director of the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC), Héctor Porcella, yesterday rejected irregularities in that body and clarified that it is also not true that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has recently carried out an audit of the institution.

Regarding the complaint made by the political analyst Yineuri Díaz, published in a digital medium, the official assured that what the young woman denounces about irregularities in the IDAC is not true.

In addition, she clarified that ICAO has not carried out an audit of the IDAC in recent weeks, as she points out. “That is completely false”, emphasized Porcella. The director of the IDAC pointed out that neither ICAO nor the Federal Administration of the Transparent of the United States (FAA), are scheduled to carry out audits this year in the institution that he directs.

“In the IDAC right now there is no irregularity, what we are working hard to improve the quality and optimization of aeronautical services in the Dominican Republic every day,” said Porcella, who specified that the young woman who makes the complaint is a leader of the opposition Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and employee of the past administration in the organization.

He also clarified that the lady worked at the IDAC as a secretary and does not have the technical or professional preparation to issue an opinion of this nature.