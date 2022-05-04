They release a Dominican embassy counselor who was kidnapped in Haiti

The Foreign Minister of the Republic, Roberto Álvarez, announced this Wednesday that the counselor of the Dominican embassy in Haiti, Carlitin Guillen Tatis, was released. after spending several days kidnapped.

Álvarez shared this information through his Twitter account, in a message where he also assured that Guillen Tatis is in good health.

However, the official did not reveal who was responsible of the crime or under what circumstances the man was released.

“Fortunately, Carlitin Guillen Tatis, advisor to the Dominican embassy in Haiti, has been released safe and soundor, after four days of sequestration. We thank all those who actively participated in his release,” the foreign minister wrote.

Guillen Tatis was reported as missing since the previous Friday by his relatives, who affirmed that the last thing they knew about the counselor was that he was traveling by road from Port-au-Prince to the Dominican Republic.

Two days later, the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Haiti urged the Foreign Ministry of that country to initiate an investigation for the liberation of the man lord.

In the aforementioned request, the Dominican ambassador in Port-au-Prince, Faruk Miguel Castillo, attached to the Haitian Foreign Ministry a communication delivered to the Central Directorate of the local Judicial Police, with the complaint about the kidnapping, and a screenshot of recent phone calls made on the telephone of Guillén Tatis.