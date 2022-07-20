They release a trailer for “She Said”, a film about the abuse of producer Harvey Weinstein

Guadalajara, Jalisco, July 14, 2022. The first trailer for she saida film about the investigation that exposed film producer Harvey Weinstein, is out now.

Starring Carey Mulligan and Zoey Kazan, the film follows journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor from the New York Times while investigating allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct against the producer of 20 films that have been nominated for the Oscars for Best Picture.

she said is based on the 2019 book “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement,” written by Kantor and Twohey.

“Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as reporters for the New York Times Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together revealed one of the biggest stories in a generation — a story that helped fuel the #MeToo movement, broke decades of silence on the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood, and altered American culture forever.” reads the official synopsis for Universal Pictures’ She Said.

In addition to Mulligan and Kazan, the film also stars Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Samantha Morton (Morvern Callar), and Tom Pelphrey.

In June 2021, it was announced that actor Brad Pitt would also produce the film. His particular interest in the project is because his ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the women who accused Weinstein of harassment.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in Los Angeles after being convicted of rape and assault charges. He is also awaiting trial on an additional 11 counts.

What does the trailer show she said

The trailer sees Kantor (Kazan) on a mission to assess sexual harassment across all business sectors and discovers that the entertainment world is riddled with criminal misconduct and assault. Together with Twohey, the women must use all their strength and know how to inform in order to convince traumatized women of several generations to do the impossible: speak out and expose the systems that protect abusers.

she said It will be released in theaters in the United States on November 18. The dates for Mexico and other countries will be revealed soon.

Women who have pointed it out More than a hundred women in the film industry have pointed out sexual harassment or assault by Weinstein, some of them are:

Amber Anderson, actress

Rosanna Arquette, actress

Kate Beckinsale, actress

Cate Blanchett, actress

Paz de la Cuerta, actress

Cara Delevingne, actress and model

Eve Green, actress

Salma Hayek, actress and producer

Jessica Hynes, actress and director

Angelina Jolie, actress and director

Ashley Judd, actress and activist

Madonna, singer and actress

Text: Abril Valadez / Reforma Agency / Photo: Reforma Agency / Courtesy