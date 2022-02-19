They release new tickets for their concerts in CDMX – El Financiero

After exhausting the localities after the announcement of his return to Mexico on the days April 3 and 4I know They released more tickets for the next concerts of the Coldplay group at the Foro Sol, which are available from February 17.

Ocesa and Live Nation announced that due to production settingsfans who were unable to make their purchase to see Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion will have a second chance not to miss the world tour called Music Of The Spheres just like his last studio album released in 2021 in which they collaborated with Selena Gomez, BTS and Jacob Collier. his first single High Power It was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

After telling that they won’t make new music after 2025Coldplay has sold more than two million tickets for his tourwhich begins on March 18 at the National Stadium in Costa Rica, and then continues through the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina.

The The band’s last visit to Mexico was precisely at the Foro Sol facilities in 2016when through three dates delighted with their show A Head Full of Dreams, for which lights were delivered to the attendees.

Three years later, in 2019, its members promised that their next tours were beneficial to the environmentso his return to Mexico City, Monterrey (BBVA Stadium) and Guadalajara (Akron Stadium) will be under the same tenor friendly to sustainability.

That is why they celebrated in their social networks their participation in the Infinite Nights of Expo Dubai. “We are proud to have added our voice to the 192 nations that show a brighter and greener future with the Program for People and Planet”, they affirmed.