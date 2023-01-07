They released “Manu Vaquita”, owner of the bar where Aristóteles Sandoval was murdered

The manager was arrested in CDMX (FGJCDMX)

Tonight, the owner of the District 5 bar was released, Jose Manuel Sanchez Cruz, Manu Vaquita, place where the ex-governor of Jalisco, Jorge Aristotle SandovalHe regained his freedom.

Sánchez Cruz left the Puente Grande prison around 9:30 p.m. this Friday, after the State Prosecutor’s Office requested the dismissal of the crime of homicide, leaving that of concealment according to local media information.

The businessman and socialite had been detained since April 2021when Mexico City authorities detained him for the crimes of homicide and concealment in the assassination that shocked the state.

Due to the dismissal of one of the crimes, his 30-day sentence for concealment remained, so his defense requested abbreviated procedure during a hearing and declared his sentence compulsary.

Miguel Zaragoza García, a journalist for Televisa in Guadalajara, announced that José Manuel Sánchez left the courtroom and got into a black car without answering questions from the media, leaving the place.

Manu Vaquita in a live broadcast with the first lady of Nuevo León, Mariana Rodríguez (right)

In this way, the only one detained for the murder of Aristóteles Sandoval, which occurred on the night of December 18, 2020, was released. There are still no other suspects named by the authorities.

The businessman is accused of being an operator of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), who for owning various nightclubs in Vallarta Portmaintained relationships with different important personalities within the world of entertainment and even politics.

Since Belinda, Manelyk from Acapulco Shore, khloe kardashianuntil Mariana Rodriguezfirst lady of Nuevo León, the businessman shared images on his social networks of the different meetings he had with celebrities, not to mention his luxuries, trips and lovers.

The Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) indicated at the time that the businessman had participated in the murder of the PRI politician when he was in the bathroom of his establishment.

José, alias Manu Vaquita, was captured for his alleged responsibility in the murder of the former governor of Jalisco, Aristóteles Sandoval

It was on April 16, 2022 that the owner of the place admitted his cover-up at the scene of the crime when he asked the bar staff to clean up the place. This, she claimed, because he feared that his establishment would be closed down.

“Yes, I was afraid of a closure, I didn’t know what was happening,” he declared at his trial link hearing. The cleanup actions consisted of removing a blood-stained carpet and removing all other stains at the scene. However she denied have participated in the execution.

According to his statements, he was in another place during the moments of the crime where he went when called by another manager who was in the bar during the shooting. Upon arrival, he said he had seen a wounded man who he decided to take to the Joya hospital and after leaving him at the hospital he returned to the premises.

Upon arrival he noticed the cleaning that had been done, although there was still chaos. Then a worker approached him with the stained carpet and ordered it to be thrown away. Later, at his house, when reviewing the news, noticed that the victim was the politician.

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office I had already informed that the cleanliness of the place was a key element in delaying the investigationshence employees were arrestedprosecuted and then released after taking advantage of abbreviated procedures.

