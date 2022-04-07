They remember what happened to them with Santiago

In 1990, a Puerto Rican film received a nomination from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood for the first time. “What happened to Santiago”directed by Jacobo Morales and starring Tommy Muniz and Gladys Rodriguezwould be considered for a Oscar in the category of best foreign language film. His theme was universal; its characters, its landscapes, its setting were decidedly Puerto Rican.

Its revival on the occasion of the centenary of Tommy Muñiz allows a young audience to see it on the big screen. It also allows those who saw it 33 years ago – when they were still in the prime of life – to look again at a film that, by presenting an image of old age and the losses that this entails, also presents the wonder of illusion that is constantly reborn. The plot is simple: Santiago, a widower in his sixties with grown-up but troublesome children, retires from his job and faces loneliness and multiple disappointments. The appearance of an enigmatic woman animates his existence. The rest must be seen on the screen.

We talked with James Morales and with Pedro Munizthe film’s producer and Tommy’s son, about the revival.

CDH: How do you position yourself in front of the film 33 years after having filmed it?

P.M: The Academy holds Jacobo in high regard. He is loved and admired. That is why they wanted to improve the appearance of the film by transferring it to digital format. They also asked him for a copy of “God raises them” [el primer largometraje de Jacobo] to do the same. When we went in 1990 for the award show, there was a symposium in Hollywood with top directors. Spielberg, Kurosawa, Tornatore were at the table with Jacobo. They asked how much his movies had cost; They all cost millions. And when she touched Jacobo, he said that, including advertising, we hadn’t reached half a million. The gasp of collective astonishment was felt throughout the room.

CDH: Tommy Muñiz as Santiago offers one of the best performances – if not the best – by an actor in a Puerto Rican film. How did he get to the role?

JM: I was fortunate to collaborate with Tommy for many years. A project in which we both acted was key to this film: Neil Simon’s play, “The Sunshine Boys”, which we translated as “The Boys of Joy”. Tommy was a great actor; his naturalness caught my attention. Although he had no traditional training in theater, he had tremendous depth in acting. In “What happened to Santiago” he got fully into the role. He gave it his all on the first take; he didn’t like to repeat the scenes because he had already given the best performance of him. It was intuitive. When he directed it, it wasn’t to tell him to stop there or there, but rather we went to the background of the scene, we analyzed the character. He understood it so well that you could even see his thoughts.

P.M: It was not Tommy Muñiz, it was Santiago. Seeing him, I felt that he was not my father, he was Santiago Rodríguez Ortiz. It happened to me that Gregory Peck came to one of the parties that took place in Hollywood. I wanted to take a picture with him and told him that “To Kill a Mockingbird” was one of my favorite movies. “That movie keeps me young because since it’s shown in schools, all the kids recognize me,” he told me. When we went to shoot, my whole family came over, including my dad, Tommy, who was pretty shy. When Gregory Peck saw it, he was impressed; he told her that he was a wonderful actor.

CDH: The title is one of the many hits.

JM: I’ve always liked simple titles that don’t sound pretentious. A title is like a ‘mini-prologue’ announcing the implicit and the explicit.

P.M: I was at home with Blanca planning the production, which was going to be called “Them two and the ghosts”, when Jacobo came over and said: “I thought that this film should be called ‘What happened to Santiago’ because everything the world is going to want to know what happened to Santiago.” She had been right.

CDH: The subject is difficult to take to the cinema. There aren’t many movies about old age.

JM: I have always thought that the worst thing to do when developing a project is to try to prefabricate a success. But if you are faithful to what you want to narrate, you can make what you tell be accessible and at the same time have content and depth. You have to give truth to what you narrate; let it be honestly what you want to narrate. In the cinema it is essential that you tell the truth because the camera portrays your soul; That was said by Juano Hernandez, the Puerto Rican actor whom I met when he was studying at the UPR. It is also nonsense to erase the country in search of being universal. The film has to respond to your reality, your environment, your vision of the world. What makes it universal is the truth of the emotions, of the characters, of the environment.

P.M: Precisely because it is so Puerto Rican, this film is universal. The first country that bought the rights was Japan; the first to buy the rights to ‘Linda Sara’ was Croatia.

CDH: Did you work in harmony as producer and director?

P.M.: We had some differences, but the end result is there. All those discussions had creative results. White [la esposa de Jacobo, Blanca Silvia Eró] she was the intermediary who smoothed out the difficulties.

JM: She has been the producer of all my plays and movies. She even won an award at a festival as a producer.

CDH: Did you have fun making the film?

JM: Making a film is playing: a serious game, but I play at last. That enjoyment was always there.

P.M: Jacobo played more and I had to produce for him to play. But after that experience I fell in love with cinema.

CDH: How was the collaboration with the technicians?

JM: When a film is made on a low budget, pre-production and details are important. I am aware of everything. I usually plant myself next to the editor, I never detach myself. Alfonso Borrell is one of the editors who knows that rhythm is not just about speed, cutting and pecking. He understood when I did things in sequence because he had a reason for it.

P.M: We had a wonderful group of technicians. We count on your solidarity at times when it was needed; They put extra hours that they did not charge. Bonita Hoffman’s set design was spectacular and Generosa Fernández helped a lot. The music is by Pedro Rivera Toledo.

JM: Ambient without interrupting. Sometimes it happens that the cameramen or the musicians each want to defend their little field. But for me everything must be based on history.

CDH: The script for “What happened to Santiago” is realistic, but incorporates a touch of fantasy. Were there changes to the script during the movie?

JM: The script is a starting point. I always change -or refine- until the end. My process starts with an idea that sticks in my mind and spins around and wants me to turn it into something. If you want it to be a movie, then we go for the movie. So I enter into a reflection that leads me down a path, because reasoning is one thing and intuition is another. I make notes for the script and then go to the basic structure. When I have the structure and I know the characters thoroughly – not only what they do but what they think, what is behind the action – I give control to intuition. What is implicit is as important as what is explicit. The thing is that the idea itself is placed in a genre and eventually hit the ground. Some ideas draw me to the cinema; others to the theater. Poems call for poetry, which intersects with short films.

P.M: I realized at one point that this was exceptional. It is the scene in which Santiago drinks a brandy after speaking with Arístides Esquilín, who has told him about Angelina. He took a retreat shot; a dolly backwards. It reflected Santiago internalizing what the lawyer told him. It was one of the most significant shots. When I saw this I said “From here to Hollywood!”.

So it was.