They remove Osvaldo Ríos from “The House of the Famous”

Puerto Rican actor Osvaldo Ríos became the seventh eliminated from “La Casa de los Famosos” last night, a reality show broadcast by the Telemundo network.

The Puerto Rican obtained just over 50 percent of the votes to be out of the competition, while Salvador Zerboni was saved. Rafael Nieves and Ivonne Montero also managed to stay safe.

Hours before the elimination of the actor, his son attacked the production of the reality show and accused them of fraud.

According to the Universal of Mexico, Giuliano Ríos showed his dissatisfaction with the attacks that the soap opera heartthrob like “Kasandra” has received from his companions, which, he assures, were made for no reason since his father always tried to get along with everyone:

“The worst of all are the disrespect, pestilence and disgusting things that these spoiled brats (referring to some participants) have spoken about my father for no reason, just because of morbidity. And all this before any kind of ‘aggression’ happened on his part with any other”, he said, alluding to the controversial kiss that Ríos gave to Salvador Zerboni.

He also pointed out the alleged fraud that the production of the program has committed, since they prevented Nacho Casano from being able to save his father from elimination, but they have not taken action on the alleged plot made by Zerboni, Daniela Navarro, “Potro” and Rafael to eliminate to the actor.

“The lack of response from the boss or Telemundo, whoever is in charge, in the face of cheating or, well, rewarding them in the case of the purple room, apparently, but they cancel the benefit of saving someone, that is a double standard, to turn hypocritical. They then make this program look like a complete scam. What if they can remove the benefit of saving someone, but can’t penalize purples for being totally serpentine using code names? then this is a farce”, added the composer and musician.

In addition, he later shared a second message, in which he showed that the platform to choose the eliminated of the week did not allow the public to vote for Salvador Zerboni: he even shared several messages that some fans of his famous father sent him reported these events.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the Telemundo program has been singled out for allegedly cheating, let us remember that before Niurka’s elimination, several users denounced that their votes against the Cuban were not recorded; Even after her departure, Marcos herself revealed that everything was planned.

As if that were not enough, in the first season of the show and after being identified as an unfaithful woman, Kimberly Flores assured that everyone received a script from the production to be able to record.