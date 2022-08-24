They renew billboard of the Municipal Cinematheque

The Municipal Cinematheque renews its billboard this week, with the screening of four international films, which will be available in three functions, 4:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Shows start today with the movie “The scandal”directed by Jay Roach, a biographical film that focuses on the stories of several female members of the staff of the famous American news network Fox News and their altercations with founder Roger Ailes.

These women took on the leader of the Fox News channel and the toxic male culture that existed on the network. Robbie plays news producer Kayla Pospisil; Theron is former FNC host Megyn Kelly, who later joined, and made her own her own headlines on: NBC News; and Kidman is Gretchen Carlson.

For him Thursday 25 and Friday 26 August, drama biopic to be screened “Spencer”, directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Kristen Stewart. The film covers a critical weekend in the early 1990s, when Princess Diana decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was not working out and that she needed to deviate from a path that she was going to be queen one day. . The drama takes place over three days, on one of her last Christmas vacations at the House of Windsor located on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

On Saturday the 27th, will be available to film “The Big Reset”, documentary to be screened at 4:30 p.m. and will have free admission.

That same Saturday the film “Wasp Network” will be screened. written and directed by French filmmaker Oliver Assayas, at 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.; the tape too will be presented on Sunday in three performances with free admission.