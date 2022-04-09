They repatriate 86 Dominicans and Haitians intercepted in Puerto Rico waters

The US Coast Guard in Puerto Rico reported this Friday that it has repatriated 72 Dominican migrants and has returned 14 Haitians to the Dominican Republicafter intercepting their vessels in waters off western Puerto Rico.

A Dominican citizen remains in Puerto Rico to face federal prosecution on charges of attempted illegal re-entry into the United Statesaccording to the Coast Guard statement.

The first boat was intercepted last Tuesday, after the crew of a Customs and Border Protection aircraft of the Maritime Force detected a suspicious illegal trip in the Mona Passage in transit to Puerto Rico.

On the ship were 30 citizens of the Dominican Republic and seven Haitian men. that were delivered to a Dominican Republic Navy ship on Wednesday.

The second intervention occurred on Wednesday in the same area of ​​the Mona Passagea channel in the Antilles that separates the Dominican Republic from Puerto Rico and connects the Caribbean Sea with the Atlantic Ocean.

The The intercepted boat was heavily overloaded and capsized, but all passengers were rescued by the crew. of patrolman Heriberto Hernández, with the assistance of the marine units of the Puerto Rico Police.

A total of 42 Dominicans and seven Haitians were traveling on that ship. and they were also delivered to a ship of the Navy of the Dominican Republic.

From October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, the Coast Guard has intercepted 53 illegal voyages in the Mona Passage and in Caribbean waters near Puerto Rico.

A total of 1,308 migrants were traveling on those boats, mostly from the Dominican Republic (940), but also from Haiti (298), Venezuela (36) and Cuba (24), among others.