They report from Argentina the veracity of the formal proposal from Chivas to Marcelo Bielsa and the offer that “is evaluating”

The renowned Argentine journalist, César Luis Merlo, a specialist in the movements of the transfer market in the American continent, confirmed what initially emerged as a rumor of columns without names: The offer from Chivas de Guadalajara for coach Marcelo Bielsa “it is real” Y “is evaluating hertogether with his team.

The first team of the Sacred Flock, for its part, continued work on Tuesday at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle, preparing for his next game: against the UNAM Pumas at the Akron Stadiumfor the reclassification to the Quarterfinals of the Clausura Tournament 2022 “scream mexicofrom Liga MX.

The possibility of bringing the renowned Argentine strategist back to Mexico, after his internship with the British club Leeds United, is totally truthful and He could end up on the bench of the eternal rival of the teams he led in Mexico, since he was in charge of Atlas from 1992 to 1994 and then he coached America between 1995 and 1996. From his native country, the renowned journalist and specialist in the pass market, verified all the information.

Merlo, through a video on the social network Instagram, recognized the truth of the information that completely shook the Mexican market and pointed out that “more than important information, Marcelo Bielsa has a formal proposal from Chivas de Guadalajara, it is not a joke“.

The Argentine journalist, from an airport, warned that “Obviously, having an offer doesn’t mean you’re going to accept it. They do confirm that he is evaluating it and what crazy Bielsa is doing is what he usually does when evaluating a proposal, not seeing the money, but he and his team analyze the last games of the team in question, in this case: Chivas of Guadalajara“. He added that “You, chivahermanos, will be wondering, when is Bielsa going to respond? Impossible to know, he manages the times. He is also waiting for a chance in the Colombian National Team, they tell me. But Chivas’ offer is real, it’s not a rumour, we’ll have to wait and see what the madman decides“.

