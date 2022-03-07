They report kidnapping of barristas del León in Juárez; they stripped them naked

Midtime Editorial

City Juarez Chihuahua / 06.03.2022 17:32:38





If action is not taken now, tomorrow may be too late to save the show called MX League of criminals disguised as amateurs. And it is that just lived the fight in the Querétaro-Atlas on Saturday, it is now reported that members of the bar the cartel of FC Juárez kidnapped supporters of León And till they received a reward to free them.

The foregoing has been uncovered by journalist Antonio Nieto, who works for Televisa and has almost 50,000 followers on his social networks, including communicators Joaquín López Dóriga and Paco Zea. On his Twitter profile, this reporter states that “Three members of the Lion’s bar were kidnapped” on Friday, the day the Fiera played in Ciudad Juárez.

Among the details he states that the three followers of the Lion “were picked them up, stole their belongings, beat them and stripped them naked to humiliate them”showing the photo of El Rastas, an alleged member of the Fiera support group who made the trip to the Chihuahuan border over the weekend.

The Leonese were beaten, they stole EVERYTHING, they stripped naked and exhibited. All because of quarrels between the bars. Rastas got his hair cut and humiliated. Those from the Kartel (Juarez bar) demanded money and “rags” to free them. pic.twitter.com/kPMcuoncDa – Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) March 6, 2022

They paid for the ransom of Leon fans

And if that was not enough, the bar the cartel demanded money and rags (scarves or things alluding to the Lion) to free them. His demands were met by the visitors to safeguard the integrity of his companions and, very “proud”, those of FC Juárez showed off their payment by covering their faces.

Fortunately, the Guanajuato fans were released, showing some blows after the humiliation of being stripped naked to send photos demanding ransomas authentic criminal or drug trafficking groups operating within Liga MX.