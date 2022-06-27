They report separation from Grupo Firme: Jhonny Caz appears alone in concert and sends a strong message

Mexico City.- During yesterday afternoon Saturday June 25 Johnny Caz he performed at a concert without the company of his famous brother, Eduin Cazand immediately rumors began to surface that the future of Firm Group would be at risk of separation. In an exclusive interview with the program Joy Come: Weekendthe interpreter of 29 years he stood up to speculation and sent a strong message.

Yesterday Jhonny was crowned gay king of XLIV LGBTTTIQ+ Pride March and offered a free concert in the Zócalo of CDMX, because as is known he is an ambassador for the rights of this community. In December 2020, the singer openly declared himself gay during an interview with his brother Eduin and confessed that he was in a relationship with another man, leaving his fans speechless.

Jhonny is engaged to a young man named Jonathan Bencomo, with whom he has been in a relationship for 5 years and who asked him to marry her last year during one of his concerts. The band from the state of Sinaloa was performing the song The world at your feet. Bencomo went on stage and knelt in front of his famous boyfriend, who immediately said “yes” and sealed his promise of love with a kiss.

Source: Instagram @jhonny_caz

Before going on stage yesterday afternoon, reporters from VLA: Weekend They approached the third voice of the “phenomenon group” of the Mexican regional to ask him if it was true that they were separating and he emphatically denied it. In the first place, he stressed that his famous brother, who is the main voice of Grupo Firme, was extremely glad that he was participating in the Gay Pride celebrations.

He is happy with life, he is that ‘Send me photos, what are you doing?’, he wants me to tell him every detail and I, who am not a gossip, tell him everything that is happening, “he declared at the beginning.

Source: Internet

Later, Jhonny was directly questioned about whether he planned to leave Grupo Firme to seek to launch his solo career and thus he replied: “No, no and no. I don’t see myself on stage without my brothers.” Likewise, the reporters questioned the singer about whether he thinks that Eduin could leave the group and he also categorically denied it: “No, I don’t think so, of course not,” Caz explained.

Likewise, the young singer of songs like get over me, The Panther Gone Y The Toxic said that he doesn’t like to sing alone on stage and said how he felt about being a soloist at this event: “I definitely need my brothers, my brothers make me strong, one is used to sharing these beautiful moments with my colleagues with my brothers, but all day I have received messages from them. To finish, Jhonny said that she does not have any dispute with Eduin as everyone thinks.

They are only children’s fights, thank God we have a lot of communication and a relationship of great respect and that makes us get along so well, “he said bluntly.

Source: Tribune and Instagram @vengalaalegriatva