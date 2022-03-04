They report that César Bono was hospitalized in an emergency | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- In the last hour it was reported that the actor César Bono would have been hospitalized in an emergency in CDMX, although until now they have not disclosed the causes.

As reported by the media TVNotesthe also comedian was transferred to a hospital in the city during the morning of this Thursday, March 3without giving more details about it.

However, some users recalled that their health has already been delicate after suffer eight heart attacksin addition to having recently been infected with Covid-19.

Despite knowing very little about the possible hospitalization of César Bono, it was also mentioned that on some occasion, the actor revealed that he is not afraid of death and that, in case this happens very soon, his will is ready so that his family does not have to worry about anything.

César Bono assures that he would have given his life for Octavio Ocaña

It was during his participation in the “First Hand” program that the actor declared that if he could choose, he would not hesitate to put himself in Octavio Ocaña’s place, since he considers that he was too young that he could not live all that he had left.

If they had given me a choice, I would have put myself in his place, in the sense that he was so young, that he did not experience many things that I would have loved for him to experience, “revealed Bono.

Between tears and with a broken voice, who played the father of Octavio’s character added that “I would have given him the years I have left. I already lived many things, so that he had the opportunity to live them. Being a father, being a grandfather”, what shocked the public to notice the great affection he felt for the late actor.