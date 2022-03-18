They report that Danilo Carrera would have been expelled from Egypt for flirting with women

for a few weeks Daniel Carrera He let it be seen on his social networks that he was on a trip to Egypt with several of his relatives, however, what he did not know is how his adventure would end.

According to the program Chisme no Like, the actor would have been deported to Ecuador from Egypt because it unleashed madness among women, a situation that is not allowed in that country.

“It turns out that Egypt deported Danilo Carrera, according to the laws… Well, there are several situations, because there are several women, I imagine that, in the deportation, on the piece of paper it says that it was because he was handsome and because of the scandal he unleashed among women from that country,” said Elisa Beristain.

He added: “One of those women is a super well-known dancer who turns out to have given her a ring that belongs to the crown jewel of I don’t know who.”

For his part, Javier Ceriani explained that while Danilo was at an event, a famous dancer invited him to go on stage with her, a situation that generated a problem.

“A famous dancer invited him to go on stage with her and then gave him a ring as part of a kind of promise, but the young woman is the daughter of a sheikh (a religious or political leader).”

Although it did not mean anything to Danilo Carrera, it did to the young woman, so they asked her to better leave the country to avoid conflicts.

“She is the daughter of a sheikh and this ring means commitment, so if the sheikh sees that this boy is only playing, it is dangerous because it is a very macho society,” Javier said.

He continued: “He is arriving in Ecuador, where Danilo was deported for being handsome, for messing with the women of powerful men, for being flirtatious.”