They report that Lizzo missed her chance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Review-Journal by John Katsilomates

7 hours ago

Lizzo accepts the award for Record of the Year

It might be time for “Truth Hurts” for Lizzo at the Super Bowl. Multiple outlets have reported that the rap star passed up the chance to perform at the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The revelation comes after several former employees accused the Grammy-winning artist of sexual harassment, mocking other people’s bodies and creating an abusive work environment.

This month, three former back-up dancers filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, her dance captain, and her producer. Following these allegations, two other former employees supported the three dancers, claiming that they too had faced similar situations.

Lizzo has denied the allegations and described them as “unbelievable”.

An appearance at the halftime or Super Bowl anthems is a major accomplishment for any entertainer. A record 121 million viewers watched Rihanna’s show last February. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is handling the Super Bowl halftime production.

There are already signs that relations between Lizzo and Roc Nation are on the mend. The “Made in America Festival”, which Lizzo and Sazza were scheduled to participate in on September 2–3 in Philadelphia, was canceled on August 8.

Jay-Z founded the program in 2012.

In a statement, the organizers cited “serious circumstances unrelated to the production”, without mentioning any poster holders. “Ticket sales were not good,” said a source in the media report.

