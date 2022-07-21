They report the disappearance of dubbing actor, Miguel Ángel Ghigliazza

Relatives reported the disappearance of the dubbing actor, Michelangelo Ghigliazzain Mexico City.

Ángel was last seen on Saturday, July 16, at Bolívar and 17th Avenue, in the San Simón Ticumac neighborhood, near the Nativitas Metro.

According to relatives, Ghigliazza was driving a red Spark vehicle, license plate B58-BHE.

Evelyn Martha Ghigliazza SolaresMiguel Ánge’s sister, is waiting for more information, which you can receive in your profile at Facebook.

Ghigliazza characters

Ghigliazza is recognized for giving life to characters such as “La Mole” in the “Fantastic 4” movies (2005 and 2007), “Héctor Ado” in “Malo con Carne” and “Jango Fett” in the “Star Wars” universe. “, among others.

Friends help us spread and share to soon find our dear friend Miguel Angel Ghigliazza Solares pic.twitter.com/V7WEkVZPgo —Joseph Carl. Bolaños (@Elprofdecompu) July 20, 2022

Mónica Villaseñor, voice of Cardcaptor Sakura, dies

On February 2, the death of Mónica Villaseñor was reported, remembered for giving the voice to characters such as Tomoyo Daidoujii, Sakura’s best friend in the anime “Sakura cardcaptors” and more recently as Number 18 in “dragon ball super”.

Characters of Monica Villasenor

Another of Monica’s animated characters was as a Sailor Star Fighter in “Sailor Moon Sailor Stars”, while she also dubbed the voice of actresses like Jessica Biel and Vivica A. Fox.

With much pain and sadness we communicate the unfortunate death of the Mexican voice actress Mónica Villaseñor Martínez. Without a doubt, a person with an incredible talent that filled our childhoods with great joy…#dubbing pic.twitter.com/fKdzuaU5fh — Mewni Live (@MewniLive) February 2, 2022

