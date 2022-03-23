They report the fall of Google and YouTube services

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 03.22.2022 17:12:27





Users reported the fall of the services of Google and YouTube on the afternoon of this March 22 after 5:00 p.m.Mexico City time.

The portal downdetector released first peaks for more than 1,600 reports in the case of Google and more than 1,900 in the case of the YouTube video platform. The reports continued to increase by the thousands as the minutes passed.

problems with the website, search and login were the top issues found by users through the reporting platform.

Platforms like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Play, Google Meet and other sites and services related to the ‘Big G’ of technology were also strongly affected.

Google did not comment through social networks in relation to the failures as soon as possible. After 5:30 p.m., users began to use services normally again.

Did Spotify go down too?

In addition to the problems in Google, users reported that they could not access Spotifymusic platform by streaming that passed the 500 bug reports in downdetector.

Users on Twitter began to viralize the situation that the platforms were going through. The music app has also not commented on the failures in its services.

On the other hand, social networks like Snapchat and video game services like Rocket League, Discord, Pokémon Go or Steam they also began to receive reports.

caov

​