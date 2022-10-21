They reported the capture of Lorenzo Salgado Yob, a fugitive from the DEA, after a shooting in Cuernavaca, Morelos

Lorenzo Salgado Yob is considered a fugitive from justice by the DEA at least since 2018. (Photos: Twitter/@DEACHICAGODiv/@CorresponsalsMX)

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, a group of subjects, allegedly federal agents, began a chase against a man aboard a Suburban truck on the Paso Express, in Cuernavaca, Morelos.

While they were driving on said road there was a first exchange of shots. The alleged officers followed the vehicle to the town of chipitlanwhere they finally cornered him.

According to unofficial information circulated in the local media, the man they were pursuing was a fugitive from the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) name Lorenzo Salgado Yobwanted by the US government since 2018 for allegedly directing a drug trafficking and sale network in Chicago.

The preliminary reports detailed that the alleged capture of Salgado Yob would have been the result of an operation carried out by elements of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR), who would have located the subject in the colony Cuernavaca Gardens.

Upon noticing the presence of federal agents, the fugitive wanted by the DEA would have started his flight, which extended through the Paso Express and ended in the Chipitlán neighborhood, where members of the FGR would have neutralized his vehicle.

Some videos of different moments of the persecution circulated on social networks. Even at some point in his escape attempt, the subject would have hit a vehicle.

Another of the materials, apparently captured by video surveillance cameras, showed a different moment of the hunt, when Salgado Yob tried to flee through the streets of Chipitlán.

#Local | Another video circulates in which the van in which Lorenzo Salgado was traveling can be seen circulating at high speed through the streets of Chipitlán in the south of #Cuernavaca being persecuted by a unit of the Attorney General of the Republic and elements of INTERPOL. pic.twitter.com/S2Mz6DSyOg – Hot Line News (@linea_caliente_) October 20, 2022

Although local media reported that the subject pursued by the alleged agents was unharmed, several images circulated of the Suburban truck in which he tried to escape, which received several bullet wounds throughout the siege.

The vehicle of the subject pursued by alleged agents received several bullet wounds. (Photo: Twitter/@CorresponsalsMX)

Although the FGR has not issued any official statement, like the delegation in Morelos, the National Detention Registry reported the capture of a subject named Lorenzo Salgado Quezada in the afternoon of Wednesday, October 19.

Although the place of detention or the authority that carried out said arrest was not specified, the report indicated that it would have occurred at 5:13 p.m. Minutes later, the images of the persecution in Cuernavaca began to circulate.

According to the National Detention Registry, a subject named Lorenzo Salgado Quezada was arrested on the afternoon of October 19. (Capture: National Detention Registry)

Lorenzo Salgado Yob has been wanted by the DEA since at least May 2018. On the 18th of that month, the US agency issued a statement reporting the sentence of 16 years in prison for Jesus Salgado, son of Lorenzo Salgado Yobfor being one of the main operators of a cell dedicated to the movement of drugs in the Chicago area.

In that bulletin, the DEA mentioned that it was an international drug trafficking group, but they did not specify any other details that would allow them to know which one they were referring to.

Lorenzo Salgado was indicted by the DEA for the crime of drug trafficking at least since May 2018.

Investigations by the United States Department of Justice indicated that Jesús Salgado, 25 years old at the time, was in charge of a safe house in Bensenville, Illinois, where four kilograms of heroin were found, as well as cash from the sale of narcotics.

As part of the investigations, US authorities reported that Jesús Salgado’s criminal operation was supposedly watched from Mexico by Lorenzo Salgado, who communicated with his son by telephone.

Additionally, they named Lorenzo Salgado Yob as allegedly responsible for directing the sale of narcotics and the subsequent transportation of your earnings to Mexico.

The arrest of Jesús Salgado was part of a DEA investigation called over-the-topwhich lasted for at least two years. In addition to the sentence against Jesús Salgado, the agency achieved the imprisonment of Ruby Joy Bonaventurewho was Jesus’ girlfriend and was actively involved in delivering drugs to his clients in the Chicago area.

