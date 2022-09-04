They repudiate statements by Abel Martínez about a dead child in Caipi

Great repudiation and extensive criticism have provoked the declarations of the candidate for the presidential candidacy for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Abel Martinezafter accusing the Government of the president Louis Abinader of the death of a child in Early Childhood Comprehensive Care Center (Caipi) of the head municipality San Francisco de Macoris.

The director of the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom), Jean Louis Rodriguezexternal feel “shame on others” see that the PLD candidate makes use of this tragedy “to campaign”.

“I feel ashamed that a politician uses a tragedy like this to campaign, that is bad politics, which should not have a place in this country. Peace to that baby and his family!”, Rodríguez said through his account in Twitter.

Meanwhile, the deputy Orlando Jorge Villegas asked not “politicize this tragedy” and wait for the investigations to conclude by the authorities.

“This tragedy cannot be politicized. We must respect the pain of the relatives and hope that the authorities conclude the investigation. Not that way”, tweeted Jorge Villegas.

On his side, he Vice Minister of the Presidency and journalist, Alberto Rodriguezwas direct in tagging the too Mayor of Santiago, Abel Martinezreferring that “This is not how politics is done @AbelMartinezD”.

Another who regretted the statements of Abel was the outstanding communicator Arisleyda Villalona better known as “The Countess”noting that “accidents happen.”

“Damn @AbelMartinezD you are an intelligent man, accidents happen, nobody wants a child to drown. The case is extremely unfortunate, it must be investigated, and there must be consequences, but not everything is politicized”stated The Countess.

Abel’s statements

Abel Martinezblamed the Government of Luis Abinader for the death yesterday of a child in the Caipi) of San Francisco de Macoris.

“Now, in that Caipi a child died and the government says it is going to investigate. Investigate what, y’all killed him. You killed him from the first day you canceled the responsible, technical, adequate personnel that could provide service and care for children in the Dominican Republic”, pronounced Abel.

He added that many Dominicans are dying hungry due to the high cost of the family basket.

What happened

It is recalled that the deceased 10-month-old infant was identified as Maikel Esmil Castro Alvarezson of Kaileny Alvarez and Manuel Castro.

According to the certificate of the acting medical examiner, the minor died of suffocation by immersion.

The death of the infant has provoked extensive opinions of indignation on the different social media platforms, as well as authorities and personalities in the country.