They request preventive detention against two involved in arms trafficking in the KAF case

The Prosecutor’s Office of the province of Santiago requested a year of preventive detention against two men accused of trafficking firearms and distributing controlled substances, linked these in the KAF case.

The request for a coercive measure is against Gregory Alberto Diplán Güichardo and Juan Miguel Almonte Padilla, alias “Colita”, who must face justice for the aforementioned charges.

The Public Ministry (MP), also requested the Permanent Attention Court of that jurisdiction, to declare the case complex.

Meanwhile, at the request of the legal representatives of the detainees, the court in charge of the request postponed the hearing for next Wednesday.

Pursuant to the request of the prosecution body, the accused kept illegal weapons without the documentation for its possession or sale as well as high sums of cash.

It also adds that the confiscated weapons were purchased abroad and brought into the country through the Quisqueya Shipping Companydestined for the illegal use of drug trafficking organizations.

According to what was stated in a press release, during the raid they dealt with six rifles, two pistols, 6,796 capsules, more than 4 million pesos and more than 17 thousand dollars, as well as 6,689 9mm caliber capsules, 9 chargers for rifles, caliber 5.56 x 45, PRO MAG brand. Also, two magazines for 9mm pistols, Drum type and one for pistol, caliber 9 mm, with a capacity for 31 capsules.

The two arrested are accused of violating Law 50-88 on Drugs and Controlled Substances, Law 631-16 on the Control and Regulation of Firearms and Related Materials.