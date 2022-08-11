News

They rescue 4,000 dogs that were going to be used for pharmaceutical experiments in the United States

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

beagle puppies in a cage

image source, Reuters

Nearly 4,000 beagles are looking for new homes after what is believed to be one of the largest dog rescue efforts in America.

These pets were being raised at a facility in Cumberland, Virginia. They were then sold to pharmaceutical companies to be used in drug experiments.

The hatchery was closed due to animal rights violationsand charities have a mission to relocate the dogs.

The company behind this center, Envigo RMSwas sued in May by the US Department of Justice, which alleged the commission of multiple acts of cruelty to animals.

