They rescue 4,000 dogs that were going to be used for pharmaceutical experiments in the United States

4 hours

Reuters

Nearly 4,000 beagles are looking for new homes after what is believed to be one of the largest dog rescue efforts in America.

These pets were being raised at a facility in Cumberland, Virginia. They were then sold to pharmaceutical companies to be used in drug experiments.

The hatchery was closed due to animal rights violationsand charities have a mission to relocate the dogs.

The company behind this center, Envigo RMSwas sued in May by the US Department of Justice, which alleged the commission of multiple acts of cruelty to animals.

Inspectors found that some dogs were being killed rather than given veterinary care for easily treatable conditions.

They were also being fed food containing worms, mold and feces, while some nursing mothers were denied any food.

On another occasion, 25 puppies died from exposure to cold.

After the lawsuit, the company denied the allegations but announced that it would close that kennel and place the dogs with the animal rights charity Humane Society, CBS News reported.