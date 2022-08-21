They restore sight to 20 blind people with an artificial cornea

The implant resembles the human cornea and is made of collagen protein from pig skin | Rafat, Mehrdad, et al. Linkoping University

When popularly speaking of “miracles” the two most cited examples usually consist of making the disabled walk and restoring sight to the blind. Research and discoveries made in recent decades are turning these biblical miracles into achievements within the reach of science. The most recent of these medical wonders can be found in a study, published just a few days ago in the journal Nature Biotechnology, in which a prototype of an artificial cornea is presented that has managed to restore vision to 20 people with diseased corneas, most of whom were blind before receiving the implant.

The work has been carried out by researchers from the Swedish University of Linköping in collaboration with the company LinkoCare, specialists in biotechnology aimed at vision recovery and consists of an implant made from collagen protein from pig skin, which resembles the human cornea. This is an important development when you consider that almost 13 million people worldwide are blind due to damage to their corneas (the outermost transparent layer of the eye). Today, the only way to recover vision in these cases is to receive a cornea transplant from a human donor… but only one in 70 patients gets one of these transplants. To make matters worse, most people who need a cornea transplant are in low- and middle-income countries where access to this treatment is very limited.

“The results show that it is possible to develop a biomaterial that meets all the criteria to be used as human implants, which can be mass-produced and stored for up to two years to reach more people with vision problems,” explains Neil in Lagali, one of the main people in charge of the project. “We have made significant efforts to ensure that our development is widely available and be affordable for everyone and not just for the wealthiest”.

Artificial cornea insertion method using a laser | Rafat, Mehrdad, et al. Linkoping University

In this quest to reach everyone and everywhere, researchers have developed a new simple, accessible and minimally invasive method to treat keratoconus disease, a condition in which the cornea becomes so thin that it can lead to blindness. The current procedure involves the surgical removal of the damaged cornea and it is replaced with a donated cornea and finally closed with surgical sutures. With the new method, a small incision through which the implant is inserted into the existing cornea would suffice. This incision can be made with a laser (as seen in the photo) but also, if this technology is not available, it can be done manually with simple surgical instruments.

Phases with animal models (pigs were used) showed that the new procedure offered great advantages as it is simpler and potentially safer than a conventional cornea transplant. The next step was to move the study to India and Iran, two countries where many people suffer from corneal blindness and low vision, and where there is also a significant lack of corneal donations and very few treatment options.

In the pilot study, 20 people who were blind or near loss of sight due to advanced keratoconus were selected to undergo the biomaterial implant procedure. All the operations were carried out by local surgeons, they were free of complications: the tissue healed quickly and, after the operation, an eight-week treatment with immunosuppressive eye drops was sufficient to prevent rejection of the implant.

The results can only be described as spectacular. Before the operation, 14 of the 20 participants were blind… two years have passed since the intervention and all have recovered their sight. The rest of the participants have significantly improved their vision and even three of the most affected patients now have perfect vision (20/20) after the operation.

Following the publication in Nature Biotechnology, the next move seems clear: the Swedish researchers advise a larger clinical study and if the results continue to be so positive they will seek market approval from regulatory agencies. In addition, another noteworthy point is the interest in studying whether this technology can be used to treat more eye diseases and whether the implant can be improved and adapted to each patient to achieve even greater efficacy.

