They restrict access to a stretch of Flamenco beach in Culebra to detonate an “explosive projectile”

A stretch of Flamenco beach in Snake It was closed from the early hours of this morning so that federal and state authorities can detonate an explosive device found two days ago in the area.

The mayor of the island municipality, Edilberto Romeroexplained to The new day that it is a “large explosive projectile” that is believed to have been brought to the surface by the waves that have been registered in the area this past week.

For his part, the director of the Police Explosives Division, Ishmael Cartagenaspecified that it is a “military weapon of about 18 to 24 inches long and five to six inches in circumference (width)”.

The weapons were found by a tourist, near the area of ​​the military tank, last Tuesday. The person alerted the authorities to having spotted a strange object that looked like a projectile. Agents from the aforementioned division reviewed the object and, in turn, alerted federal authorities and equipment specialists from the United States Army, who confirmed that it was an explosive.

“This is an explosive that was found two to three days ago, but it is not going to detonate until today, because it was necessary for the federal authorities to arrive. The area remained guarded. Today he arrived and is in the personal area of ​​the Army Corps of Engineers to detonate the device “Romero said by telephone.

Restricted area for controlled detonation of an explosive device in Flamenco beach, Culebra (Supplied)

“That area is closed and no one can be there. But we advise people not to go to the beach until the work is done. To visitors, please remember that if you see something strange you should always call the authorities. Here in Culebra artifacts have been found in many places and they can continue to be found, so they have to take precautions, ”she added.

Cartagena indicated that the detonation would take place in a controlled manner at approximately 3:00 pm this Saturday.

He anticipated that any visitor or resident on the island will be able to hear a “detonation.” However, she maintained that it will be “controlled” and that it should not be of concern to people on the island municipality.