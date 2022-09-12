They return with the best television productions

The Emmy awards will take place on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, to showcase the best of television in the last year.

Among the highlights of the list of nominations, we also have the female stars who shone in comedy series that are available on various digital platforms.

Streaming productions like The Squid Game, Stranger Things either Succession dominate award nominations.

The awards ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. Sinaloa time and the ceremony will be hosted by American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.

The series nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards

The series that has the most nominations at the 2022 Emmy Awards is Succession with a total of 25 nominations; Ted Lasso and The White Lotus follow with 20 each.

The Netflix series The Squid Game is also nominated, which seeks to make history if it wins Best Series, it would be the first non-English-language production to win the Emmy.

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, Euphoria, The Squid Game, Succession, Yellowjackets, Separation and Ozark.