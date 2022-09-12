They return with the best television productions
The Emmy awards will take place on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, to showcase the best of television in the last year.
Among the highlights of the list of nominations, we also have the female stars who shone in comedy series that are available on various digital platforms.
Streaming productions like The Squid Game, Stranger Things either Succession dominate award nominations.
The awards ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. Sinaloa time and the ceremony will be hosted by American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.
The series nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards
The series that has the most nominations at the 2022 Emmy Awards is Succession with a total of 25 nominations; Ted Lasso and The White Lotus follow with 20 each.
The Netflix series The Squid Game is also nominated, which seeks to make history if it wins Best Series, it would be the first non-English-language production to win the Emmy.
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, Euphoria, The Squid Game, Succession, Yellowjackets, Separation and Ozark.
Best Limited Series
Pam and Tommy, The White Lotus, Who is Anna?, Dopesick: An Addiction Story, The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes.
Best Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, What We Do in the Shadows, Ted Lasso, Barry Larry David, Abbott College, Only Murderers in the Building.
Best Drama Actress
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Zendaya (Euphoria), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Laura Linney (Ozark).
Best Drama Actor
Adam Scott (Severance), Brian Cox (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game), Jason Bateman (Ozark), and Jeremy Strong (Succession).
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Chistina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Patricia Arquette (Severance), Jung Ho-yeon (The Squid Game), Julia Garner (Ozark), Sarah Snook (Succession), Rhea, Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession).
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Nicholas Braun (Succession), John Turturro (Severance), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Christopher Walken (Severance), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Oh Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo (The Squid Game) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession).
Best Comedy Actress
Issae Rae (Insecure), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Jean Smart (Hacks), Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), and Elle Fanning (The Great).
Best Comedy Actor
Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bil Hader (Barry), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Juno Temple, Sarah Niles and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Alex Borstein (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), and Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live).
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler and Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), and Tony Shalhoub (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Amanda Safried (The Dropout), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment), Julia Garner (Ozark), Toni Collete (The Staircase), Lili James (Pam & Tommy), Margaret Qually (Maid).
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage), and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy).
Best Guest Actor in Drama
James Cromwell, Adrien Brody, Arian Moayed and Alexander Skargard (Succession) Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) and Colman Domingo (Euphoria).
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Will Poulter, Peter Sasgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick), Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), and Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy).
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), and Mare Winningham and Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick).
Best Talk Show or Variety Program
Late Night with Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Major Reality Show
Nailed It, Top Chef, The Voice, Ru’Paul’s Drag Race, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls, The Amazing Race