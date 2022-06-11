They reveal a detail of the alleged lover of Gerard Piqué that would devastate Shakira

The fact about Piqué’s alleged lover that would dislodge Shakira – Credits: @Instagram: @3gerardpique

In the midst of a sea of ​​speculation, rumors and various theories that revolve around the current situation between Gerard Pique and Shakirathere is only one certainty. After twelve years together and with two children born of their love -Sasha and Milan-, the celebrities decided to separate. After the confirmation of the unexpected news, some information about the possible cause behind it emerged and, the main version, ensures that the player would have a lover. In the last days, the Spanish media added a detail about the mysterious third in discord that could be a blow to the singer.

At the beginning of June, some specialists from the Spanish show business dropped a bomb that generated confusion and a lot of curiosity. According to undisclosed sources, assured that Gerard Piqué had left the house he shared with Shakira and that he was back in his bachelor pad. In turn, they added that the marital crisis had begun due to infidelity on his part.

Lorraine Vazquez Y Laura Fawho are behind the popular podcast mamarazzis, They reported: “That there is a crisis that is evident because he lives many nights in his house in Montaner, yes. That there would be a third person that he has been aware of Shakira, also. That Piqué, according to his friends, goes out a lot with Riqui Puig, his Barcelona teammate, and who in literal words is ‘untied’, and who steps on two nightclubs above all – Bling Bling and Patron, two bowling alleys as popular as they are exclusive-, too”. According to what they said, the lover would be a 20-year-old blonde that he would have met at an event.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira separated after twelve years together – Credits: @instagram.com/shakira

Days after this information was revealed and in the midst of a revolution in both the media and social networks, Shakira broke the silence and confirmed that they were no longer together. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, read the simple, but concise statement.

Within days of the whitening of the separation, the mamarazzis They reappeared to add a piece of information that shocked those who follow the scandal step by step. They explained that the Catalan defender began to frequent a popular Spanish bar with the young woman and that, apparently, she works in the same place.

“There have been different encounters. There has been talk of many places, but this is what it is, La Traviesa. It is a very nice place, very elegant, very cool and very influencers”, they described. Next, Laura Fa claimed to be in possession of photos of the woman in question but that, for the time being, they would keep her identity hidden.

“This girl has her private Instagram account. She has very marked cheekbones, the truth is that the shape of her face seems very characteristic to me because she has a lot of cheekbones. He has a very marked face,” he said. And she continued: “She is not one of those girls with the face of a doll. She is blonde and in many photographs she is a girl like her, very young, with a very basic and tiny T-shirt, but when it is arranged it is like exuberant. On Monday we found out that she had blocked us.”

The alleged young woman with whom Gerard Piqué cheated on Shakira – Credits: @twitter @quenosalga

Based on the description, the program Save me He ordered a drawing to be made to reconstruct the girl’s face. Y, great was the surprise of the audience when they saw that it was strikingly similar to Shakira. Now, it will only be a matter of time before the curious can discover if, really, Piqué cheated on his partner with a young woman so similar to her.

