They reveal a millionaire salary that Barcelona would offer Haaland

The economic situation of the FC Barcelona it seems that begins to stabilize Well, after a few ‘grey’ months, the outlook looks much better, so much so that would have filtered what they are willing to offer you to Erling Haland to get to their ranks.

Barcelona has improved notably on the field, a reflection of this is the 1-4 win against Valencia and that they start to play very ‘in the style of Xavi’so all this could drive Haaland to opt for the Culés and not for Real Madrid.

How much would Barcelona pay Haaland?

As is known, this summer a clause would be activated in the contract of Haland that would set him free €75 milliona figure that for the quality of Norwegian is ‘very reasonable’.

According to ‘Sport’, Barcelona would pay No problem This quantity and not only that, but they would already have stipulated How much will Haaland earn per year?the commission that your representative will take Mino Raiola and even some productivity bonuses.

If true, Erling It would earning 20 million euros a year becoming the player best paid of the template, in addition to bonds by goals, individual titles and objectiveswhich would go from 250 thousand euros up to 1 or 2 million.

The contract that they would be offering him would be for 5 seasons, thus ensuring an elite player for the future.

To the aforementioned amount must be added the commission what will it have his agent and Haaland’s father, who also represents the player, which would amount to around another 20 million euros between the two, although here it would be a single payment.

Erling Haland I declare that ‘I would play in Spain’ although he did not specify if it would be with him Barcelona or Real Madrid; if the Meringues manage to get hold of Mbappe this summer, everything would indicate that they would have free rein with the Norwegian.

