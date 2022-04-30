They reveal a new promotional poster of the long-awaited film of the most famous dinosaur franchise in cinema

“Jurassic World: Dominion” It will be the new installment of this dinosaur saga that has captivated the world for decades. And precisely, this new project will bring together what was previously done by “Jurassic World” with the classic trilogy starring Sam Neill (Grant), Laura Dern (Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Malcolm) that started the ‘boom’ of dinosaurs in the movies.

And now, after the revelation of a new trailer, a promotional poster of the long-awaited film has also been released, which will serve as a closure for the first three films of “JurassicPark” and at two of its new version, “JurassicWorld”. And it is that to date only a small prologue and some promotional images were known, so fans of the saga were eagerly awaiting this first advance.







This is the new promotional poster for “Jurassic World: Dominion”. Photo: Twitter @JurassicWorld

As revealed by the specialized portal Deadlinethe producer had to make some 40,000 COVID-19 testswhich cost between 6 and 8 million dollars and of which 100 returned positive resultswhich forced a stop in the recordings a few weeks ago.

And it is that in March the recordings of “Jurassic WorldDominion”just when the pandemic COVID-19 It was beginning to get worse all over the planet. For now, as announced a few hours ago, the new film by “Jurassic World” would hit the movie theaters June 2022 yes the coronavirus pandemic allows it.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

It should be remembered that Neill, Dern, and Goldblum participated in “JurassicPark”the film that started the Jurassic fever and that, under the direction of steven spielbergIt was the highest grossing film of 1993 and grossed all over the world 1,209 million dollars.

According to the specialized portal Box Office Mojo, “JurassicPark” It is the 18th highest-grossing film of all time. United States and Canada if inflation is taken into account, a classification that reflects the variation in the price of a movie ticket over time.





And it is that after the three films about “Jurassic Park” in the 90sthe saga returned to theaters with “Jurassic World (2015)directed by Colin TrevorrowY “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018)by the Spanish filmmaker JA Bayonne.

These two new films, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as protagonists, they swept the box office by raising, between the two, almost $3 billion around the world.