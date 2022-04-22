They reveal a video of the actor being violent – ​​El Financiero

In recent days, the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has revealed details of their relationship where chapters of physical and psychological abuse by both parties are uncovered.

And despite the fact that, in recent days, the one who had been “worst stopped” had been the actress, her defense revealed a video of Depp in which hits the cupboard of his house and shows himself violently.

Johnny Depp’s violent video

This clip, recorded by Heard herself, has been shared on Twitter by Cathy Rosson, executive producer of the Law&Crime Trial Network. In it, the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean arriving at the kitchen of the house and walking from one side to another, apparently looking for something in his cupboard.

However, it starts to kick kitchen cabinets and slam cupboard doors; you even hear something break.

Later, a large glass of wine is served and Depp “Do you want to see me crazy? I’ll give you a f… crazy”; noticing that his (then) wife was filming it, the actor snaps and says, “You got this going?”, and then he grabs the cell phone abruptly and throws it. With this video, Amber intended to demonstrate the violent facet of Johnny.

The other proof of the violent Johnny

Another of the samples presented during the trial is the photo of a lamp mesh that had a message written with a mix of paint and blood of Johnny Depp’s injured finger. “Good luck and take good care of yourself.” Depp admitted writing that messageand his justification was that he thought it ‘was great advice for Heard’.

The actress also revealed an audio where her ex-husband admits to feeling jealous of the actress’s co-stars or some of her colleagues while she was working in different productions.

“I get irrational when you’re making movies, I get jealous and fucking crazy, weird… we fight a lot”, the actor is heard saying.

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

This started because Heard wrote in December 2019 an article for Washington Post in which he narrated that suffered from domestic violence and presented as abuse victimthough he didn’t really mention Depp’s name.

Later, the actor fantastic animals had made one suit in london for defamation against a newspaper columnist who called him a ‘wife beater’, which he lost, as well as permission to appeal a ruling.

He also filed a demand in the United States for $50 million for the same reason, now against his ex-wife: defamation.

In response to this demand, Amber filed a countersuit for $100 million, and despite each requesting that the other person’s case be dismissed, both cases were given the green light to proceed, according to TMZ.