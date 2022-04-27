They reveal audio of the call in which Melissa Lucio hears that her execution was suspended | Univision 41 San Antonio KWEX

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – Melissa Lucio, the mother of 14 children sentenced to death in Texas, received the news that her execution was stayed 15 minutes after the decision was made by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
An audio shared with Univision 41 reveals the telephone conversation that Melissa Lucio had with Jeff Leach, a Texas legislator, in which he learned the news that literally brought him back to life.
Jeff Leach: Melissa, hey, this is Jeff Leach.
Jeff Leach: How are you today?
Melissa: I’m fine. and how are you?
Jeff Leach: Have you heard the news?
Jeff Leach: Haven’t you heard the news yet?
Melissa: No, what happened?
Jeff Leach: The Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of your execution for Wednesday.
Melissa: Is seriously? Are you talking seriously?
After that brief exchange between Melissa and the Texan legislator, sobs, screams and jubilant laughter are heard from the Hispanic mother.
Through tears and with a voice of joy, she asks Leach: “Well, what does this mean?”
The representative replied: “That means you’re going to wake up Thursday morning”.
Lucio has maintained his innocence for 15 years. Now, the court’s decision puts an indefinite pause for his defense to present before a new hearing the new evidence that he has collected over the years.
Melissa Lucio and the statements that led her to death row
The 53-year-old woman was sentenced to death for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.
Lucio’s legal team has explained that she was subjected to “very abusive interrogation” that lasted more than 5 hours immediately after her daughter’s death.
Local authorities in Cameron County, Texas, “did not recognize that Melissa was a person who suffered from shock at the death of her daughter,” said Sandra Babck, Lucio’s representative, in a previous interview with Univision 41.
She also says that she was pressured until the police were able to obtain some statements that they used against her and in which she never said that she killed her little girl.
Lucio’s statements during the interrogation were: “I did not kill my daughter, I would not kill my children, I adore my children”. But then he said: “I don’t understand what you want me to say. I guess I’m responsible.”.
New audience for Melissa Lucio
The decision of the highest court in Texas allows Lucio to present new evidence that shows his innocence.
Leach says in the call with Lucio that “this is not the end”. So they will continue to make sure he is finally free.
The case will be seen in Cameron County District Court, where the events occurred and she was sentenced.