They reveal ‘bad practices’ of Matías Almeyda in the Flock; that’s why he doesn’t come back

before the departure of Matias Almeyda of the MLS San Jose Earthquakesthe hobby of Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara began to dream of his possible return to Herd, something that is far from happening, because the board of directors of the Guadalajara team was not happy with Pelado’s time at the club and not because of his results or performance, but because of some ‘bad practices’ in his management.

According to information revealed by Sniper of the Récord newspaper, Almeyda operates in a “different” way from any coach and tries to accommodate trusted people in the coaching staff and even in managerial areas, this in order to extend his control inside of the club.

The source indicates that this way of operating does not correspond to the current policy of the Guadalajara team, which is why his return is complicated.

In addition, Almeyda left a couple of negative records in the club, since one of his ‘close friends’ in the Chivas Medical Corps was responsible for the complication of Carlos Cisneros’ injury, since to avoid an operation, the treatment indicated by the recommended by Matías ended up aggravating the player’s injury, prolonging his recovery for 4 years, after generating a benign tumor that put his career at risk.

The other detail that casts doubt on his return is that during his time at Chivas, Almeyda requested 100 tickets per game to distribute among his relatives, but in reality he used a large part of these to give them to the support bars and thus be able to ‘ask for favors’, because through them he pressured the board.

We are with Almeida!!!

United we will make Vergara feel the blow $$$!!! We won’t go to the stadium, we won’t buy anything from Chivas and we won’t even watch the games!!! — The Chivas paint Blue, and America paints ?? (@KMPDemon)

