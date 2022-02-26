They reveal documents that could take Nodal’s parents to prison

After it became known that the former label of the Mexican singer Christian Nodal had sued the famous’s parents, accusing them of generic fraud, now new documents are released that would prove that the singer’s parents would be incurring in a crime that could lead to 3 to 12 years in prison.

Cristina Nodal and Jaime González, parents of Christian Nodal were accused of simulating contracts in which the ownership of all the songs that Christian recorded while under the Universal label is attributed, songs that the company could distribute, sell and reproduce without the prior consent of the artist, since they are his property.

This after Christian Nodal was pointed out by the label for having recorded collaborations without his permissionsince they had an exclusivity contract, which Nodal assures that he did not breach since when he recorded various songs, he already did not have a current contract.

In the broadcast of ‘Ventaneando’ this Thursday, a series of documents signed by the parents of Christian Nodal and the executives of the Universal record label, among them, the Nodal exclusivity contract, where the parents authorize and agree that the label owns of various phonograms and videos of your child.

Furthermore, in the trial for the rights of ownership of more than 14 musical themes by Christian Nodal, the company Universal Music presented copies of the bank transfers that were made to the parents of the young man, and to a collaborator of theirs, named Jose Abelardo Baez Ochoa.

These transfers in which the payment of more than one million pesos is proven, were made Universal Music for the rights to purchase the rights to the videos and phonograms of two songs in particular, ‘A drunkard is born’ and ‘Tell me how you want’, this last song in collaboration with Angela Aguilar.

However, that would not be all, since the father of Christian Nodal, Jaime Gonzalez, was not the only one who received money from the label, since his mother Cristina Nodal also underwent several transactions banks, because she worked as a collaborator in the production of the album ‘Ay ay ay’, where it was also recognized Universal Music as the owner of the rights to the songs.

In addition, in said contract signed by Nodal’s mother, the woman accepts that Universal Music can make use of the young singer’s songs without any restriction, so you can reproduce and monetize them anywhere in the world with the title character.

After all this and after Christian Nodal’s parents asked Universal Music to give them ownership of their son’s catalogue, in November 2021, the record label requested the authorities to spin precautionary measureswhich are still in force and in them Nodal would have been prohibited from signing a contract with another label, although despite them the Mexican regional singer allied himself with SonyMusic.

The latter would have been the reason why in less than a week the authorship credits of the most recent song by Christian Nodal were changed three times in less than a week, that is to say, the label would be avoiding having legal conflicts with another large music distributor, so in the credits it appears that it is a Nodal song, with exclusive distribution by Sony Music.

It should be noted that on several occasions, the label Universal Music has been open to negotiations with the parents of Christian Nodal and now with the singer’s new label, to whom they could suggest that buy the rights to Nodal’s musical catalogue, and thus resolve the conflict of ownership.