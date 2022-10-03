They reveal how much Amber Heard owes her lawyers and how she wants to pay them

The trial between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp continues to give the actress headaches. In addition to the adverse ruling, another problem arises from that legal battle since she owes her lawyers 15 million dollars. To face the succulent figure, heard He wants two insurance companies to take over the payment.

litigation Depp versus heard caught the interest of the public around the world, with a follow-up of the different stages as if they were episodes of a series. the actor of pirates in the caribbean He sued his ex-partner and the Justice ruled in his favor.

As indicated by the media Daily Mailthe costs of representation of the actress amount to 15 million dollars, which unleashed a conflict between Amber and the insurers to determine which of the parties will have to face said sum.

In the pre-trial, heard contracted with two insurance companies: Travelers Commercial Insurance Company and New York Marine General Insurance Company. However, the companies assure that the policies corresponding to this case had a limit set at 500 thousand and another of one million dollars.

Consequently, the actress in the film Aquaman opened a new legal front and hired the team of Kirk Pasch to carry out the lawsuit against the insurers and to be able to pay his other lawyers.

At the same time, Amber changed her legal representative in the face of the appeal of the verdict that sentenced her to pay 10 million to Depp for defamation while she must receive 2 million of the same coin in her counterclaim. From this stage, David L. Axelrod Y Jay Ward Brownbelonging to the firm Ballard Spahr, will be the legal advisers of the actress in replacement of Elaine Charlson Bredehoft.

“We trust that the appellate court will apply the law correctly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard and will reaffirm the fundamental principles of freedom of expression”, expressed the new lawyers to the media AND! News through a statement.

Given the attention that the litigation between celebrities attracted, two important production documentary series entitled “Johnny vs. Amber” and “Johnny vs. Amber: trial in the USA” were made. Both portray in great detail the events of the legal battle.