They reveal how much medical care cost Egan Bernal for his serious accident

Egan Bernal continues to surprise the world with the evolution he has had after crashing into a bus when he was training at more than 60 kilometers per hour, an accident that almost left him paraplegic. Against all odds, two and a half months after that tragic situation, the Colombian cyclist is already training on the roads of Cundinamarca and filling with illusion to those who wanted to see him recovered after that mishap.

Bernal’s thing is so admirable that in his first week of training after the accident he covered about 600 kilometers, something that surprised thousands of people. The body of the champion of the last Giro d’Italia has had an incredible recovery and the timely medical care he received was key to making this happen.

Egan was hospitalized for two weeks and underwent surgery about six times, treating each of the fractures he suffered in the accident. All the procedures performed on him were successful and facilitated his evolution after he was discharged. What nobody knew until now was how expensive that hospitalization of the national athlete was.

How much did it cost, in Colombian pesos, for the care and hospitalization of Egan Bernal, after an accident

This data was revealed by the doctor Carlos Santana, who spoke about it with the Marca Claro portal. The specialist indicated that all The surgeries and procedures that Bernal received during his hospitalization could cost approximately 400 million pesos.

That figure was so high because of how specialized the care was for Bernal, who spent several days in an intensive care unit. In addition, the expert indicated that Within those 400 million pesos, the therapies that Egan had to carry out weeks after leaving the clinic are not included.

The specialist also assured that, if Bernal had been injured in another country, the cost of medical care would most likely have been much higher. For example, in a country like the United States, all the procedures that the cyclist received they can cost around 800,000 dollars, that is, about 3,200 million Colombian pesos.

For now, Bernal continues his recovery and recognized days ago that he still has a long way to go to return to competition. He is not in a hurry and will evaluate in a few months if he returns to the peloton with one or another race at the end of the year, or if it is better to wait until next season.

The most important thing is that he is quite well and that he shows signs of a more than successful evolution.