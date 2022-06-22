They reveal how Piqué escaped from his house with Shakira to party, infidelity | football curiosities

Did you think that the separation announcement would put an end to the rumors? If it was like gasoline for media around the world, who are anxiously looking for the reasons for the breakup!

Every day news is known and the new one has to do with the strategies that the footballer would have used to escape from home and attend parties and all kinds of nightclubs in Barcelona.

According to the Spanish program Socialité, the player would have become involved with a worker at the ‘La Traviesa’ bar, to which he went clandestinely and many accompanied by another FC Barcelona footballer, Riqui Puig.

To see her, he had strategies to avoid being discovered, such as arriving by taxi and entering through a side door of the bar, while the woman in question used the main door. Once there, she had a “reserved area”, surrounded by red curtains, to which only her guests and guests had access.

“About Piqué’s parties, let’s see… I’ve been following him for 12 years, and he’s well known in Barcelona, ​​the parties he throws… But they emphasize to me that lately he’s out of date, spending a lot of time partying with his partner Riqui Puig. He is spending indecent amounts of money in nightclubs and restaurants until the wee hours of the morning. It varies depending on the day, but from what they tell me, he spends at least 2,000 euros every day, from 2,000 euros and up, but of course, those amounts for Gerard Piqué they are ridiculous”, assured the paparazzi Jordi Martín in the same program.

The influencer Luciana Guschmer confirmed that the athlete would meet there with models and other soccer players and that everything was discovered by the alleged private detective hired by Shakira to confirm her suspicions.

Meanwhile, the Colombian enjoys her musical success with the song ‘Te congratulations’, which has already reached 150 million downloads on YouTube, and with her premiere ‘Don’t you worry’, which is also shaping up to be a great success. No comment has been made from her surroundings, while graffiti appears in her house in Barcelona praising her beauty and even asking her to marry him to forget about Piqué.