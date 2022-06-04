They reveal images of Piqué ringing the bell in the house and how the alleged lover is

The romance between Shakira and Piqué, apparently, is going through one of the most complicated moments in its historyWell, after it was rumored that both no longer live under the same roof and the footballer was accused of having been unfaithful to the singer with another, Spanish has been riddled with words and criticism.

Although after this scandal, in which it was said that The soccer player would have become entangled with a 20-year-old girl, some images of him with Shakira emerged, a moment that was captured and in which Piqué was recorded knocking on the door of the house.

This is how they captured Piqué and many wonder why he didn’t have keys. The Grosby Group

And it is that many were struck by the fact that The Barcelona defender did not have keys and had to ring, in addition to being seen getting into a car in which the Colombian is also. While that other international media indicate that the couple is preparing a statement to clarify their future as a couple.

But not only that, the pink press uncovered details of how this young blonde is with Piqué, apparently, she cheated on Shakira and then she, they say, discovered it, so the profile of this girl who is said to be the third in discord.

“Piqué has been seen several times with a young woman and this would have caused the player to move to his bachelor apartment, since Shakira would be aware of those appointments and would have been furious”stated the journalists Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa, better known as Las Mamarazzis.

Though things got more intriguing when Both pointed out that the woman who could have put Piqué and Shakira on the brink of breaking up is “a young blonde in her 20s. She is studying and works as an event hostess”

In addition, the Daily Star portal reports that, “Piqué and Shakira plan to issue a statement to explain the alleged disloyalty.in which they could deny or even confirm their separation, but they assure that the couple is going through its worst crisis in the more than 10 years they have been together.

