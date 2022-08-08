They reveal key points of the tax reform; new tax on sugary drinks and other payments

José Antonio Ocampo, Minister of Finance, officially filed this Monday -August 8- before the Congress of the Republic the tax reform, which is one of the most important projects of the government of President Gustavo Petro.

As stipulated in the document, The initiative will initially seek to raise close to 25.9 billion pesos per year. It also indicates that it will implement new taxes, with which they hope to collect more than 2,100 million pesos by 2023.

“The State has a historical social debt. Inequality levels have been high and persistent. This project aims to advance fundamentally in two dimensions: reduce inequitable exemptions and achieve sufficient resources to finance the strengthening of the social protection system”, the official specified.

Putting an end to tax exemptions for large companies, increasing taxes on occasional profits, imposing healthy taxes and diversifying national investment are the pillars of the tax reform of the incoming administration.

In this sense, the tax on sugary drinks will be levied based on the sugar content per 100 milliliters, while that on foods such as snackssausages and powders for preparations, among others, will be 10% of the value of each of these products.

“The provisions contained in this legislative initiative propose the creation of a tax on sugary drinks, in such a way that the generating event of the tax corresponds to the production and first sale of the product. This tariff differentiation contributes to promoting the reduction of consumption of products with higher sugar content in the country”, initially indicates the text.

Then add: “It is important to highlight that the Nation will be the owner of this tax (active subject), while the producers or importers will be the agents on whom the payment of this tax will fall (passive subject). This law will discourage the modification of the labeling of products in order to access a lower tax than it really corresponds, as an additional monitoring tool.

Regarding ultra-processed products, the legislative project proposes that these also have a new tax due to the potential adverse effects they have on the health of Colombians, as a result of excessive consumption.

“Considering the importance of some of these products in the basic basket of Colombian households, Some goods will not be taxed by this tax so as not to affect the income of the most vulnerable households, among which mortadella, botifarra and sausage stand out, among others”, specifies the document.

The tax reform will also affect people whose monthly income exceeds 10 million pesos. In addition, it leaves firm the proposal to end the days without VAT, which would be costing the country more than 590,000 million pesos.

Another change that will come, if this initiative is approved, is with exempt income and deductions, which would drop from 5,040 UVT (120 million) to 1,210 50 (million), thus fulfilling the promise that many tax exemptions would be eliminated, with a view to reaching people with higher incomes.