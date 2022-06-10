They reveal new details of Piqué’s alleged lover; she would look like shakira

Through a short press release, Shakira put an end to the different speculations that circulated on social networks and confirmed last week that she is officially separating from Gerard Piqué, after 12 years of romantic relationship.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thanks for your understanding”, accurate.

The main Spanish media have revealed some details of the couple after the announcement of the Colombian. The journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas even stated in the magazine Heart that the central defender would be dating a 20-year-old girl.

Likewise, the renowned presenters Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez (Las Mamarazzis) announced new details of the woman with whom the soccer player would have been unfaithful to the barranquillera, who would move to the United States in the coming days.

The communicators stated in their most recent program that the Spanish defender and his alleged lover would spend time together in a well-known bar in the Catalan capital. In addition, they indicated that the young woman apparently works in that place.

“There have been different encounters. There has been talk of many places, but this is the one, La Traviesa. It is a very nice place, very elegant, very posh and very influencers”specified The Mamarazzis.

Laura Fa also took advantage of the moment to tell her followers that they currently have the woman’s name and some of her photographs in their possession. However, they did not reveal her identity.

“This girl has her private Instagram account. He has very marked cheekbones, the truth is that the shape of his face seems very characteristic to me because he has a lot of cheekbones. He has a very marked face.” initially stated.

Then the journalist added: “She is not one of those girls with the face of a doll. She is blonde and in many photographs she is like a very young girl, wearing a very basic and tiny t-shirt, but when she gets dressed up she is exuberant. On Monday we realized that he had blocked us.”

Based on this description, the program Save me decided to draw a portrait of the alleged lover of the Barcelona player. According to the renowned journalist, the young model would physically resemble Shakira.

It should be remembered that Laura Fa was the first to reveal the difficult situation the couple was experiencing and stated last week in a podcast that the Colombian singer would have discovered the defender with another woman, for which they stopped living together.

“What they tell me is the following: ‘Shakira has caught Piqué with another and they are going to separate’. There is a crisis!” reported the famous presenter, that he did not want to reveal the source that gave him that information.

The Catalan He emphasized at that time that the sentimental relationship between the Barranquillera and the Spaniard had not been good for a long time. In addition, he pointed out that Piqué went to live in an exclusive apartment in that city.

“They already live in different places. Gerard is in the center of Barcelona, ​​in his bachelor flat. He goes wild from party to party. It is evident that there is a crisis, because there would be a third person, of which Shakira has been aware “, concluded Laura Fa in the podcast.

The presenter José Antonio Avilés finally assured this week that Shakira and the central defender had an open relationship, since they had been in crisis for several months.