They reveal Piqué’s alleged plan to be unfaithful to Shakira

As the days go by, intimate details of the separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue to be revealed. Now, the alleged modus operandi that the soccer player used to deceive the Colombian singer came to light. The operation would include taxis and VIP lounges.

As revealed in the Spanish program Socialité, quoted by El Heraldo, the athlete had organized a detailed plan to meet other women without being discovered by Shakira. To betray Shakira, Pique’s favorite place was a bar called La Traviesa, where the person who would be her lover worked, and there he held her clandestine meetings.

“Gerard Piqué entered through a side door of the premises while she entered through the main door when she arrived at work a little earlier,” they explained in the program. The objective was not to be seen by the paparazzi, so the soccer player arrived at the place by taxi and entered through a side door that led to a little-used street.

Once they were both inside, the managers of the premises told the young woman to go up to a reserved room, which was surrounded by red curtains to prevent people from seeing them. That place was frequented by Piqué and his teammate at FC Barcelona Riqui Puig. “It is a room where no one else can access, so it would be safe from the furtive eyes of the rest of the people of ‘La Traviesa'”, they assured in the program in statements collected by Poprosa.

Apparently, his detailed plan ended after the detectives hired by the Colombian discovered him at the right time.

On the other hand, the influencer Luciana Guschmer revealed that the soccer player went to model parties with other players in which there was a rule not to be discovered: no cell phones, this as a measure to prevent any content from being leaked to the press, because among the attendees there would be some married athletes.

Gerard Pique’s nightlife

A few days ago, a well-known paparazzi, Jordi Martin, exhibited what the defender’s nightlife is like in Barcelona, ​​in which he would no longer have control of the amounts he pays to have fun.

“About the parties, let’s see, I’ve been following him for 12 years and he’s well known in Barcelona for the parties he throws. They emphasize to me that lately he is out of date, spending a lot of partying with his partner Riqui Puig, ”said the paparazzi to the Telecinco Socialite program.

As they say, this new single life, with outings until dawn in bars and clubs, would make Piqué very happy. “He is spending indecent amounts of money in nightclubs and restaurants until the wee hours of the morning (…) It varies depending on the day, but from what they tell me, at least 2,000 euros a day (2,088 dollars). Of course, those amounts for Piqué are ridiculous”, assured the Catalan photographer.

The separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué

On June 4, and after days of rumors and intrigues, Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their breakup through a statement in the newspaper El País. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, can be read in the short text that was signed by “Shakira and Gerard”.

The ex-partner met during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and made their relationship official a year later. Sasha and Milan were born as a result of the relationship.