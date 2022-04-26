They reveal that Ben Affleck made a “match” on a dating app with a stunning blonde

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are engaged and ready to celebrate what will surely be the wedding of the year. After the sexual clause of the prenuptial agreement signed by the couple, where they agree to have sex four times a week, was known, now there are rumors of an alleged infidelity of Ben. It is that a controversial conversation was leaked between the actor and Emma Hernan, star of the television series “Selling Sunset”.

According to Emma Hernan’s messages and statements, Ben Affleck looked for her before she formalized her relationship with JLo through “Stripe”, an exclusive dating app. The actress ignored the messages and assured that if she had responded, the relationship between the Diva from the Bronx and the Batman actor would not have existed. During an episode of the hit show Netflix, “Do you think we’re friends?”, the “Selling Sunset” star said Ben asked her out by contacting her on the app. Hernan revealed that he had matched Affleck on “Raya.” “He may or may not have texted me. He may or may not have asked me for coffee on several occasions,” he explained, adding “I didn’t go”. Before the jokes that arose about if Bennifer had been frustrated because of Herman, the actress said “isn’t it? It was just before that! Maybe she would have messed it up. We have that connection from Boston, that was her phrase to try to flirt with me, ”Emma assured.

For his part, a representative of the actor told a media outlet that Emma Hernan’s statements are false, clarifying that “Raya has confirmed that Ben Affleck has not been an active member of the application in recent years.”

It should be noted that the Oscar winner has been related to the use of dating applications, and it is not the first time that he has experienced this since it had gone viral in 2021 after they revealed that he was looking to meet someone in said app. . At the time, Nineveh Jay, a user of the celebrity app, posted a video on TikTok in which she revealed that she had rejected the actor when he asked her out, because she thought it was a fake profile.

For her part, JLo has not made any statement, she has only posted a video on her Instagram account where she is seen eating a green popsicle, the same color as the engagement ring that Ben gave her, with a background song by Nicky Minaj and Coy Larey, titled “Blick, Blick.” With this, the singer’s followers argued that it was the answer to Ben’s alleged infidelity.