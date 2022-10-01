They reveal that Cara Delevingne’s mother also had drug problems

English model Cara Delevingne appeared in public again this week, making a surprise visit to Paris Fashion Week, where she presented the new collection she made in honor of designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Delevingne looked beautiful and groomed, unlike a few weeks ago, when she was caught allegedly under the influence of some substance, walking in socks at an airport.

The also actress has refused to talk about these rumors that surround her, although more sources have come out to speak, assuring that she does have an addiction problem and that she could be following in her mother’s footsteps.

“A friend of the family, a doctor, told me that they are planning to organize an intervention,” a source told The Post. “Everyone knows that his mom also abused substances for years. Her mom is really lucky to be alive. Cara has spent her entire life moving around drugs. She comes from a family with a lot of problems.”

Apparently, many believe that this fall in recent months is very similar to what his mother experienced a few decades ago. Pandora Delevingne, now 63, was once a heroin addict and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

